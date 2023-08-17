SPORT

Manchester United XI vs Tottenham: Martinez Injury Latest, Predicted Lineup And Confirmed Team News

Manchester United is facing concerns regarding Lisandro Martinez’s injury as they prepare for their upcoming match against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Argentine defender was substituted during the Wolves victory at half-time due to a confirmed ankle problem.

Should Martinez be unavailable, Victor Lindelof is likely to step into United’s defensive lineup, highlighting Harry Maguire’s diminishing prominence under Erik ten Hag.

The United manager might opt to reintegrate Anthony Martial into the starting eleven after his recovery from injury. Marcus Rashford, who led the attack on Monday with limited impact, could potentially shift back to the wing. This decision comes as Alejandro Garnacho also failed to make a strong impression.

Rasmus Hojlund’s participation seems unlikely as he works on regaining fitness following a back injury sustained prior to his £72 million transfer from Atalanta.

Injuries also rule out Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad Diallo.

United supporters can expect updates on the team’s status during Ten Hag’s pre-game press conference on Friday.

The predicted Manchester United lineup: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Injured Players: Malacia, Amad, Mainoo, Heaton.

Players With Uncertainties: Hojlund, Martinez.

Date And Time: August 20, 2023, 5.30 pm BST.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

