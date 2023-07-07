Manchester United vs Wolves: Date, Venue, And Last 5 Games

In an eagerly anticipated clash next month, Manchester United will lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first English Premier League encounter of the season. Both teams will be looking to make a strong start and set the tone for their campaign.

Manchester United, under the guidance of their charismatic manager, will be aiming to build on their recent successes and challenge for the coveted EPL title. With a formidable squad boasting talents like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, the Red Devils will be looking to impose their attacking prowess and dominate proceedings at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers, led by their astute manager, will be eager to make an impact and establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Known for their disciplined approach and swift counter-attacks, the Wolves will present a stern test for United’s defense.

The clash between Manchester United and Wolves promises to be a thrilling encounter, packed with passion, skill, and drama. Ahead of the game below are some things to take note of.

Date

The date for this highly anticipated contest is on the 14th of August.

Venue

The game would see Manchester United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford as the game would take place in front of Manchester United fans.

Last 5 Games

In the last 5 games between both clubs, Manchester United have showed dominance as they have lost just one game in their previous 5 Meetings with Wolves. The last meeting between both sides ended in a 2-0 win for the Red Devils.

