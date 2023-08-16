Manchester United vs Tottenham: How Manchester United May Lineup Against Tottenham

In the upcoming English Premier League (EPL) clash between Manchester United and Tottenham, both teams are expected to field strong lineups. Manchester United’s potential lineup could see them sticking with a solid 4-2-3-1 formation. In goal, Onana might get the nod, while the defensive line could comprise Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Martinez, and Luke Shaw. The midfield pivot may feature Scott Casemiro and Mason Mount, providing defensive stability.

Moving forward, Bruno Fernandes might slot in as the attacking midfielder, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford flanking him on the wings. Upfront, Martial, with his goal-scoring prowess, could lead the line. This lineup aims to balance defensive resilience, midfield control, and attacking firepower.

However, the actual lineup might vary due to injuries, tactical decisions, or form. Facing Tottenham’s challenges, Manchester United would rely on this lineup’s synergy to secure a favorable result. As both teams compete for EPL glory, fans eagerly anticipate an intense and thrilling contest between two football giants.

