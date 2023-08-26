Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest – Forest player who could prevent United from winning

This game will be decided by the wings. Steve Cooper’s team has three defenders at the back, and their wing-backs, typically Aurier and Williams, are expected to constantly bomb up and down the sides. Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White help them out by following them around at all times.

When Aurier and Williams come forward, Mangala and Danilo sit in the middle, and Johnson and Gibbs-White produce overloads, they have the versatility to outnumber the rival midfield.

On paper, United is in for a tactical nightmare. Their wingers have been their weak spot in attack in the first two games. There is fun to be had if Antony and Alejandro Garnacho can find space behind the wing-backs, but they must awaken from their slumber.

They will have to be at their best, or else Marcus Rashford as the striker, facing three centre-backs on his own up top, will be a recipe for disaster.

United will be confident that they can manage Forest’s attacking threat because their current back four covers both pace and strength, but scoring goals has been a problem for them and will continue to be so unless their forwards wake up from their slump.

Matt Turner

Can a goalkeeper be a team’s “key player”? During United’s 2017-18 season, just ask David de Gea. Due to an intriguing transfer rumour, Matt Turner is going to be the important player for Forest only against United, and his performance in this one will be scrutinised.

Forest wanted Dean Henderson from Manchester United, but a deal could not be reached. Turner was the backup option at Arsenal and is presently Forest’s first-choice goalkeeper.

He has lived up to expectations. Cooper’s men rarely build the ball from the back, hence his contributions are minor. His kicking to Taiwo Awoniyi, on the other hand, will be critical, especially if they want him to make Lisandro Martinez uncomfortable.

Shot-stopping is the bread and butter of any custodian in defence, and Turner will back himself to stand tall, especially as United’s offence appears to have lost their shooting boots.

Command over his domain is one area in which he will need to be agile. In Mount’s absence, Christian Eriksen will return, and he poses the greatest threat from set-piece delivery of any United player. Casemiro in the box is always a threat, and Raphael Varane will be excited about his possibilities.

Turner will almost certainly take a lot of shots from a United team desperate to put things right after two poor performances. If he accepts the challenge, he will emphatically answer every Dean Henderson-related question.

