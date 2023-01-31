Manchester United Vs Nottingham Forest For EFL Cup.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest has been analyzed for you. Manchester United defeated Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the EFL cup and they are a step into the final of the competition. Manchester United has been in good form in their home games and will be looking to see this match through with a step closer to winning a trophy. Nottingham Forest have not really been impressive in some recent games but will put up a fight to stop United from having an easy run to the final.

Manchester United’s form has been great, especially their home form. They have defeated Nottingham Forest in their last two meetings both home and away. They have also won all six of their last home games in all competitions whereas Nottingham Forest have just two away wins in their last five games in all competitions.

Both teams have played over 1.5 goals in their last two meetings against each other. Manchester United have played over 1.5 goals in their last six home games in all competitions. Nottingham Forest on the other hand has also played the same outcome in four of their last five away games. Marcus Rashford has been in superb form since the return of league football. He has been Manchester United’s main goalscorer, scoring nine goals in the Premier league this season. We have tipped him to get at least a goal for Manchester United in this encounter. There are enticing odds available for the EFL Cup game involving Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

