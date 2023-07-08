Manchester United vs Lyon: 3 Good Players Man United Should Use Against Lyon In The Pre-season Game

Manchester United, one of the best teams in Europe and in the Premier League, will face Lyon in a Pre-season game on July 19 in Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Manchester United will want to ensure a win against Lyon, and they are good players. Manchester United should face Lyon and consider a win in the pre-season game.

Below are the three good players Man United should use against Lyon in the pre-season game:

1. Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez,the Argentine and Manchester United player, will be a better option in the defensive position against Lyon in the pre-season game. Lisandro can help Manchester United cover the defense. Martinez is a quality player and can be relied on to secure the defensive position.

2. Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes, the Portuguese, and Manchester United will be great options in the Midfield position against Lyon in the pre-season game. Bruno Fernandes, who is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, will be able to push the attack and secure the Midfield position in the pre-season game against Lyon.

3. Mason Mount

Mason Mount, the Manchester United player, will be a nice option in the Midfield role against Lyon in the pre-season game. Mason Mount can push the attack and make the Lyon defense break easily in the pre-season game.

Josephupdates12 (

)