Manchester United vs Leicester: How Erik ten Hag Might Set up His team

For Manchester United, games are coming thick and fast across four different tournaments as the Red Devils attempt to maintain pressure on the two teams above them in the standings.

Although there is still a long way to go, Erik ten Hag deserves praise for the job he has already accomplished. The Old Trafford team is entering a crucial week, beginning with a match against Leicester City.

No matter what kind of team they field, United absolutely must win these types of games at home, even though the contest will be difficult.

Despite the urge to rotate, Ten Hag has largely operated at full strength. Let’s jump right into the team news since we believe he will continue to choose a great lineup at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend.

When healthy, David de Gea always starts, and the Spaniard has been playing exceptionally well lately.

The back four are starting to feel comfortable.

After recovering from an injury, Diogo Dalot is looking to improve his fitness and self-confidence. In place of Raphael Varane at the center of the defense, Lisandro Martinez takes up Luke Shaw’s more comfortable left-back position.

Due to Casemiro’s unfortunate continued suspension, Marcel Sabitzer will start alongside Fred for the third straight league game. Bruno Ferandnes plays a little bit farther out. The captain’s armband is also on him.

As the only healthy natural striker on the active roster, Wout Weghorst will start this game. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are to his right and left, respectively. who both have been performing well recently.

