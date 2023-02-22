Manchester United vs Barcelona – How Xavi Might Set up His team Against the Red Devils

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Thursday night, Barcelona and Manchester United square off at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League playoff, in a highly anticipated matchup between two European powerhouses. When Barcelona plays the Red Devils, they will be attempting to make it 19 games without a loss.

It turned out that the first leg at Camp Nou was one of the games of the year, with Barcelona taking the lead just after halfway before needing a late equalizer to make it 2-on-agg. The 2-0 victory over Cadiz on Sunday served as Xavi’s team’s pregame warmup, and it also restored their eight-point advantage at the top of the LaLiga standings.

Erik ten Hag’s team enters this match seeking to advance to the last 16 of the Europa League after overcoming a poor start against Leicester City on Sunday to win by a final score of 3-0 at Old Trafford.

For United in the UEFA Europa League season, Marcus Rashford has scored a goal every minute on average. In their last 11 Euro games at Old Trafford, United has only lost two. 38 goals have been scored by Robert Lewandoski in 32 games for major European competitions.

Barcelona suffered a setback when key midfielder Pedri was injured during the opening period of their 2-2 Europa League match with Manchester United at Camp Nou. Pedri was able to leave the field on his own, but due to the seriousness of the injury, he will now need to miss a significant amount of time.

Having already lost Ousmane Dembele to injury, Barcelona has now lost another significant player. Gavi will miss the second leg because he was already scheduled for the first leg. Sergio Busquets, a midfielder, will be able to play against Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League elimination play-off match, according to Xavi.

