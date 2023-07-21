Manchester United vs Arsenal: How The Red Devils might Lineup against the Gunners

Manchester United football Club has won two pre-season games in a row, yet it’s fair to argue that both squads do not really reflect how the Reds will appear when the regular season begins next month.

Erik ten Hag has chosen his US Tour squad, with many more senior names in the mix following their delayed return to training due to international competition.

The fixtures will now start to pile up for the Old Trafford club. Over the next week, three games will be played. They will all bring their own tests.

Mikel Arteta’s team was good last season, so this is a wonderful opportunity to observe how the Red Devils compare to a top team. With that in mind, I’d expect United to field a solid team as they attempt to stake their claim.

Tom Heaton will make his debut between the posts. Andre Onana could appear in some form, but I’d be astonished if he starts.

Diogo Dalot starts at right-back, with the Portuguese man eager to reassert his place as first-choice in that position. Luke Shaw will make his debut at left back. United’s best back two is Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Casemiro was fantastic in his debut season, and it’s expected he will continue at that level here. Mason Mount has impressed in his first two games, but fans would be eager to see him play with the senior reds. Bruno Fernandes (c) rounds out the midfield.

Anthony Martial is on his way to the last chance saloon. The Red Devils need to see something from the Frenchman this season, or he’ll be gone. Antony and Marcus Rashford are to his right and left, respectively.

