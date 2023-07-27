Manchester United Transfer Target, Hojlund Reveals Toughest Defender He Has Faced In The Serie A

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign Atalanta’s striker, Rasmus Hojlund, so he can play as their centre forward. He has shown so much potential while playing for his Italian club in recent times.

Rasmus Hojlund was asked who the toughest defender he had faced in the league was, and his reply was very unexpected. The Danish forward picked AS Roma’s centre back, Chris Smalling as the toughest defender he had faced in the Serie A. According to him, “Chris Smalling from AS Roma gave me the biggest problems. He’s an intelligent, agile, fast, physically strong defender. I tried to win duels with him by using my physical strength, but it wasn’t the winning move”.

Remember that Chris Smalling was a centre back for Manchester United at a time, before he was sold to AS Roma, and then replaced with Harry Maguire. Do you think Rasmus Hojlund will deliver goals as expected when he finally signs for Manchester United?

PrimeVine (

)