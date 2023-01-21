Manchester United transfer news:Man Utd is preparing a new transfer proposal for Harry Kane.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is the player Erik ten Hag has his eye on as a potential new No. 9 for Manchester United.

Kane, a long-term aim for the Red Devils who will reach the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, is reportedly a target once more.

Kane may be open to moving to join United, and this information will undoubtedly increase Old Trafford’s optimism about securing his services. The 29-year-current old’s deal in North London expires in just 18 months, so Spurs may need to sell him sooner rather than later if they want to get a good return on their investment.

Tottenham is eager to discuss a potential extension with the player, but his choice will primarily depend on whether the team makes the Champions League this year. If Kane does not extend his contract, Spurs run the prospect of losing their prized asset for free in 2024, but they are reportedly intending to charge at least £85 million ($105 million) for him. If the offer comes from a domestic rival, it might even go up. Should he decide to sell Kane sooner rather than later, Daniel Levy is apparently hoping to make more than £85 million, a significant drop from any prior asking rates.

Kane was supposedly connected to a move to Manchester City in the summer of 2021, and the Spurs chairman reportedly demanded £150 million. A £100 million offer for the striker was floated by Pep Guardiola’s team, only to have that offer rejected.

