Manchester United told to pay £50million transfer fee to sign 25-year-old midfielder Lovro Majer

Without much doubts, Manchester United football club will most definitely remain keen on challenging the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title.

Do remember that the Old Trafford side have enjoyed an interesting 2022/2023 football season and are currently occupying the 4th position on the Premier League table.

Coupled with that, Manchester United have also performed quite well in other competitions and have secured their place in the next rounds of the Carabao Cup and the English FA Cup.

Despite their good form, Manchester United want to further strengthen their midfield options and have been linked with a move for experienced Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer.

The 25-year-old Croatia International, who signed up for Rennes after departing Dinamo Zagreb back in 2021 has been an important member of the first-team squad in recent seasons.

The experienced attacking midfielder has been heavily involved for Rennes so far this 2022/2023 season, scoring two goals and providing three assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive performances in midfield is believed to have caught the attention of Manchester United and according to reports from The Sun, the Red Devils are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Ligue 1 side Rennes are very much aware of Manchester United’s interest in Lovro Majer and have now placed a transfer fee of £50million on him.

It is believed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to add more creativity to his midfield options and he has identified Lovro Majer as a needed addition to his team.

But then, it remains to be seen if Manchester United football club will be able to pay the needed £50million transfer fee in order to complete the signing of Lovro Majer this month.

