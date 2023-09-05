Manchester United To Take Disciplinary Action Against Jadon Sancho Following Social Media Outburst

According to Daily Post Nigeria, Manchester United is reportedly preparing to take disciplinary action against star player Jadon Sancho, following a public outburst directed at manager Erik ten Hag on social media.

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria.

The news, first reported by Goal, has sent shockwaves through the footballing world and raised questions about the future of the 23-year-old winger at the club.

The controversy began when Ten Hag hinted that Sancho was dropped from the starting lineup for their recent 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

The reason cited by the manager was Sancho’s alleged poor attitude in training throughout the week leading up to the crucial match. This decision raised eyebrows among fans and pundits alike, as Sancho has been considered one of the club’s most promising talents.

Sancho took to social media to vent his frustration, claiming that he was being used as a “scapegoat” for the team’s poor performance. His public declaration sent shockwaves through the Manchester United fanbase and led to heated debates on various online platforms.

Despite the controversy, manager Erik ten Hag has remained steadfast in his stance, defending his decision to drop Sancho and asserting that the player’s attitude needed improvement.

This public spat has put Manchester United in a difficult position, as they must now manage the internal discord and potential disruption it could cause within the squad.

Sources within the club suggest that disciplinary action against Sancho is on the horizon, although the exact nature of the punishment remains undisclosed at this time.

The situation has left many fans wondering about the future of Jadon Sancho at Manchester United, as his relationship with the manager appears strained.

What are your thoughts on this article?

RoseMartinze (

)