Former Spurs striker Garth Crooks said Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United credited with helping Marcus Rashford get back to his best form after the England international scored again in the Red Devils’ win over Leeds United on Sunday (12 February).

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a tumultuous second term at Manchester United, which has taken a turn for the worse this season after his relationship with manager Eric ten Hag soured. He struggled with his playing time, scoring just one Premier League goal in ten games.

His contract expired on 22 November 2022 and at the end of December he joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

Marcus Rashford has also turned his career around, but for the better. After struggling all season last season, he’s been in sensational form this year. He has scored his 21 goals in his 34 games in all competitions this season and his form has progressed to the next level after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

His final goal came after scoring the opening goal against Leeds at Elland Road when he headed the ball into the back net after a fine build from Savitzer and Shaw. United won 2-0 and took all three points.

His performance earned him the Garth Crooks Team of the Week award. A BBC football commentator, including the England national team in his squad, explained his decision:

“Rashford always looked menacing against Leeds – and got his reward when he latched on to the most exquisite cross from Shaw to dispatch a bullet header past a stranded Illan Meslier.

“I think it is very telling that United’s results have continually improved since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and so has Rashford’s presence in the team.”

He added:

“The England striker no longer has to play second fiddle to a player desperate to hang on to former glories who has far more interest in himself than the team. The problem has been removed and United look like a proper football team again.”

