Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho once again grabbed the headlines as he scored against Leeds United on Sunday at Elland Road. The Argentina superstar has played a pivotal role in helping Manchester United climb to third place in the premier league table.

The 18-year-old attacker has always delivered for Manchester United from the bench this season. He tops the charts of players with the most goal involvement from the bench. Alejandro Garnacho has been directly involved in more goals as a substitute (4) than any other player this season in the premier league.

The talented 18-year-old attacker scored the winner against Fulham before the world cup break. He provided an assist for Luke Shaw’s goal against Bournemouth, he also provided another assist for Marcus Rashford against Manchester City, and he scored Manchester United’s second goal against Leeds United. All goal involvements came from the bench.

The youngster will be aiming for a start against Barcelona on Thursday after an impressive outing for Manchester United.

