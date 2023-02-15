Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho responds to Chelsea’s new arrival cheeky jibe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alejandro Garnacho, a star for Manchester United, responded sarcastically to Andrey Santos’ remarks about his recent move to Chelsea. The Under-20 Sudamericano team, led by Javier Mascherano, did not include Garnacho.

United didn’t allow the youngster to travel to the tournament. Andrey Santos, however, was a part of the Brazil side that eventually won the tournament. Santos made a playful remark following the victory, as reported by TNT Sport:

“Looking for an opponent in South America.”

The remark was made following Argentina’s victory in the Copa America and Brazil’s Olympic gold medal. However, Garnacho responded in jest by adding laughing emojis underneath the message.

During the summer transfer window, Santos, 18, secured a move to Premier League powerhouse Chelsea. The midfielder has not yet played for the team. Contrarily, Garnacho has played in 23 games for Manchester United’s senior squad this year.

He has so far this season contributed five assists and three goals.

