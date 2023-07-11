Manchester United Shares New Pictures Of Their Players Traveling For Their First Friendly Game.

Manchester United has only signed one player in the current transfer window and he is no one but Mason Mount who joined from Chelsea. He has already been training with his new teammates even though a lot of Manchester United players are yet to return to training.

Manchester United took to their social media page on Twitter to share new pictures of their players who are traveling to Norway for their first friendly game against recently relegated Leeds United. Mason Mount was spotted traveling with his new Manchester United teammates. It’s a fact that he’s expected to make his debut for Manchester United on Wednesday when they face Leeds United.

Manchester United also reveal the list of players that will be traveling to Norway for their first friendly game and Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial, and Donny Van De Beek didn’t make it to the list.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that this might be the beginning of something interesting for Mason Mount on Wednesday if he makes his debut?

