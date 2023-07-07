Manchester United Shares New Pictures Of Mount Training For The First Time With His New Teammates.

Mason Mount is expected to be a very important part of Manchester United’s squad next season after he joined from Chelsea and one of the reasons why is that he was given shirt number 7 at the club.

Some Manchester United players have already resumed back for pre-season training as reported by the club a few hours ago and things get interesting as there is another great addition to the training ground.

Manchester United took to their social media page on Instagram to share new training pictures of Mason Mount as he train with his new Manchester United teammates and this has to be what a lot of United fans are looking forward to.

He was captured with one of the senior players, Lisandro Martinez and it’s obvious that he’s going to be welcome to the team properly when others resume.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Mount has everything it takes to succeed at Manchester United?

