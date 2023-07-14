SPORT

Manchester United Set to Secure André Onana: A Game-Changing Transfer.

Manchester United, the famous red team, is getting closer to signing André Onana. They have made a final offer during their talks today, and it looks like a done deal. The transfer fee is around €50 million, with an additional €5 million in add ons.

Right now, both clubs are discussing the final details of the deal. It won’t be long before everything is sorted out. André Onana, who is currently in Milan, had a nice dinner at a famous restaurant. It seems like Manchester United and Inter are in the final stage of negotiation before the deal is complete. Onana will play alongside former Ajax teammate, Anthony and Lisandro Martinez.

Everyone involved expects André Onana to become a new player for Manchester United very soon. We’re counting down the hours until it’s official. Exciting times are ahead for all the Manchester United fans out there!

Will Andre Onana be a good replacement for David De Gea?

