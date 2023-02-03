Manchester United revived under Erik ten Hag’s quiet authority

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Life at Manchester United is rarely dull but perhaps the best compliment you can pay Erik ten Hag is that Old Trafford is now a place of calm and stability.

As the club dealt with the uncertainty caused by the owners’ hints that they were finally ready to sell up, they also benched their captain for the majority of the season, dumped their most famous player, and benched their top scorer for disciplinary reasons.

However, in the same week that the team advanced to its first domestic cup final in five years, United will visit Crystal Palace tomorrow feeling more confident than in years, in large part because of Ten Hag. How exactly did he do it?

It wasn’t a given that United would hire the Ajax coach when they approached him last summer. Nobody could be it. There was no guarantee that anyone would succeed at Old Trafford after the failure of Sir Alex Ferguson’s chosen successors David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer – respectively, a world-renowned coach, the biggest name in management, and a bona fide club legend. Additionally, unknown European tacticians were viewed with great distrust following the failure of Ralf Rangnick’s interim leadership.

However, Ten Hag has shown his players, the team, and the fan base that he is in charge and the best person to lead United forward by handling both planned and unforeseen situations. This comes after a rough start that saw United lose three of their first seven league games.

And there is no question the manager at Old Trafford makes the decisions, just as it was already the case at Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal.

Dropped the captain

Harry Maguire was the club captain when Ten Hag took over, and he was out of shape, under fire, and purportedly involved in a power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the first day of the season, when Brighton lost at home, Maguire received a booking. The following week, when United lost 4-0 at Brentford, Maguire was substituted at halftime.

Since then, despite his standing at the club and his stellar World Cup performances, Maguire has made just two league starts, with even left-back Luke Shaw preferred at the center of defense for last month’s victory over City.

But despite the potential for conflict, the situation has turned out to be anything but that. The center-back has played the good soldier, and the team has learned that what you do now matters more than who you are. Results and performances have supported Ten Hag’s choice.

battling an icon

Which nicely leads us to Ronaldo. Any indication that the forward would put his teammates’ needs ahead of his own vanished during the preseason when the 37-year-old left for home as his teammates were playing Rayo Vallecano.

Ten Hag mostly ignored it, but when Ronaldo pulled the same prank against Tottenham by leaving the field early, he was dropped from the team to face Chelsea.

After the five-time Ballon d’Or winner went off in his Piers Morgan interview three weeks later, United reacted quickly and terminated his contract.

The decision may or may not have been driven by Ten Hag, but the message was loud and clear: the up-and-coming manager had more influence than the dwindling star. It played a crucial role in establishing Ten Hag’s power.

praising the local hero

Marcus Rashford is a forward who, if Ten Hag inherited a Ronaldo whose skills were waning, still has his best years in front of him. However, the England star’s performance had plummeted after the agony of his missed penalty attempt in the European Championship final.

The 25-year-old Rashford has made a significant comeback under Ten Hag, reaching his full potential as a player with all power, pace, and decisive finishing. Before the World Cup, Rashford had eight goals for United, but ever since his return from Qatar, where he had three goals in the group stages, he has been on a tear. 11 games, 10 goals.

After being removed from the starting lineup for a conduct infraction, he scored one of those goals, the game-winning goal against Wolves. Rashford’s response and Ten Hag’s decision to leave out his star player served as an excellent advertisement for the Dutchman’s man-management abilities.

Incongruous focal point

An unusual striker acquisition in January is nothing new for United. Do you recall Odion Ighalo?

However, Wout Weghorst’s entrance from Burnley to Besiktas indicates that it’s not what you do that matters, but rather why you do it. The large Dutchman, unlike Ronaldo, won’t be able to sell as many replica shirts, but he was chosen as the greatest candidate to fill a specific and open position on the club.

In that regard, he is as typical of a Ten Hag signing as Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, or Tyrell Malacia.

Although Casemiro claims the move has made him feel like a 15-year-old again, some have accused the Brazilian of switching from Real Madrid to United for financial reasons. Regardless of his motivation, the 30-year-old has been in excellent form, providing the cunning and experience needed to put Ten Hag’s plan together.

The player Ten Hag purchased who has struggled to shine is Antony, the second-most expensive signing in United’s history, but due to the positive vibes, it hasn’t been a significant distraction.

There will undoubtedly be more hiccups along the way, but based on the first six months, it appears that United have finally found a manager with the skills and morals to chart a course back to the top.

