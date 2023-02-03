SPORT

Manchester United Releases Statement On Mason Greenwood, Reveals Next Step

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United Football has reacted as the 21 year old footballer, Mason Greenwood saw all charges against him dropped. The club also revealed the next step to take.

According to reports, Mason Greenwood became free following the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case that had criminal charges levelled against him.

Reacting to the news, Manchester United took to their website to release an official statement issued by the communication department. The club acknowledged the decision of the Crown prosecution service CPS, to drop all charges levelled against the footballer.

The club disclosed that they will commence their own process before determining the next step for the footballer. Manchester United stated that no further comment will be made until they are done with the process.

The statement reads – “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete”.

It can be recalled that the Man United forward faced allegations of rape, controlling behavior and assault.

Share your thoughts

Chiazorkam (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Juve Want To Offload Ex-Man Utd Star, Everton Unlikely To Sign Ex-Madrid Star

12 mins ago

MNU VS CRY: Manchester United strongest starting XI that could help them defeat Crystal Palace.

28 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Benfica chief blasts Enzo Fernández, Chelsea’s Homegrown Players Fear Exit

60 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Madrid Want To Buy Adeyemi In The Summer, Spurs Almost Signed Ex-Barca Star In January

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button