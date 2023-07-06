Manchester United Reach Personal Terms with André Onana, Fabrizio Romano Confirms

In a stunning turn of events, Manchester United has reportedly agreed on personal terms with André Onana, signaling a potential long-term deal for the talented goalkeeper. The news broke when renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano took to his verified Twitter account to reveal the breakthrough in negotiations. If finalized, Onana’s arrival at Old Trafford would undoubtedly bolster the Red Devils’ defensive capabilities and provide competition for the current goalkeeper, David de Gea.

In other news, Romano hinted at the possibility of midfielder Fred departing Manchester United as he has become the subject of interest from other clubs. While details regarding the interested parties remain undisclosed, Fred’s potential departure could signal a reshuffling of the midfield setup for the Premier League giants.

Meanwhile, Romano shed light on the ongoing saga surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s future by suggesting that his price tag would only be clarified once a decision has been made. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has been linked with several top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid and Liverpool. Football enthusiasts around the world eagerly await Mbappé’s next move, as the outcome of his decision could have significant implications for the transfer market.

On the blue side of Manchester, Romano indicated that Manchester City is actively working behind the scenes to secure the services of defender Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian talent has been on the radar of numerous top clubs, but it appears that City is making notable efforts to bring him to the Etihad Stadium. Gvardiol’s potential arrival would strengthen Pep Guardiola’s defensive options and add depth to the City squad as they aim for continued success in domestic and European competitions.

As the summer transfer window progresses, fans and pundits alike eagerly await further developments regarding these high-profile transfers, which could significantly impact the landscape of English and European football.

