Manchester United provide update on Christian Eriksen’s injury

Christian Eriksen suffered an ankle injury in Manchester United‘s FA Cup fourth-round win over Reading, according to Erik ten Hag.

With a 3-1 victory over the Championship team on Saturday night, United moved through to the next round of the competition due to two goals from Casemiro and one from Fred.

For United, who are trying to break their trophy drought as it enters its sixth year, it was yet another positive night, but Eriksen’s injury was a drawback.

Shortly after United seized the lead, the 30-year-old was substituted by Fred following a forceful tackle from Reading attacker Andy Carroll.

After the game, Ten Hag was asked for an injury update on Eriksen, who has been a crucial player for United in his first campaign.

He stated, “It is always tough to tell so soon after the game has ended. However, given that it is an ankle injury, the diagnosis must be determined.

Eriksen has participated in every United game this season with the exception of just one, the scoreless draw with Newcastle in October.

The second leg of United’s Carabao Cup semifinal match against Nottingham Forest will take place at United’s stadium on Wednesday night.

