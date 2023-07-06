Manchester United Potential Lineup In 2023/2024 Season

Manchester United have completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea for a fee of £60 million. He still remains their first signing this summer and the Red devils are expected to bring in more players before the summer transfer window comes to and end.

Manchester United will play UEFA Champions League football next season and they want to have a shot at winning the title. The Red devils also plan on competing for other league titles. Ten Hag has helped United improve more in performance and the manager has identified some players as top targets this summer.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos are among the players who have been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. The Red devils are still looking for a striker as they can’t rely only on Martial next season.

Manchester United are yet to reinforce the number 9 position following the departure of Wout Weghorst. They are also showing interests in signing Inter Milan Goalkeeper Onana this summer. De Gea’s future at Manchester United still remains unclear.

Here is how Manchester United could Lineup next season

Marcus Rashford may play alongside Goncalo Ramos and Antony while Bruno Fernandes may form a midfield partnership with Mason Mount and Casemiro. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Varane and Dalot are the defenders while Onana is the Goalkeeper.

