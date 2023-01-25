Manchester United possible lineup vs Nottingham Forest

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has ruled out three players ahead of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest.

The manager Erik Ten Hag stated that Jadon Sancho is back in training but not available as he continues to build on his fitness. Diogo Dalot is yet to be back after he was injured in their Carabao Cup clash with Charlton Athletic.

Anthony Martial has also been ruled out as he is yet to be back in training after he was substituted in their 2-1 Manchester Derby victory at Old Trafford.

However, Jack Butland will be eligible for the clash and could likely make his Manchester United’s debut after completing loan move from Crystal Palace.

Man Utd possible lineup

GK: Tom Heaton

CB: Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane

LB: Tyrell Malacia

RB: Wan-Bissaka

DM: Eriksen, Fred

LW: Anthony Elanga

RW: Focundo Pellistri

AM: Bruno Fernandes

CF: Rashford

What do you think about this lineup? Please share your thoughts.

davidfemzyjay29 (

)