Manchester united Possible Lineup Against Nottingham Forest In The League Cup Semi-Final

On Saturday night, Manchester United defeated Reading of the Championship League 3-1 at Old Trafford to advance to the next round of the FA Cup. In their last 13 competitive games, they have only lost once, and that loss came against the league’s top team, Arsenal, away from home. Nottingham Forest will try to overcome a three goal disadvantage from the away leg. Given that they were not involved in FA Cup action over the weekend, they have the advantage of a longer break, but they will have a genuine challenge because they have only won three games away from home this season in all competitions.

How Manchester united Could Lineup Against Nottingham Forest In The League Cup Semi-Finals.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea.

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, T. Malacia and A. Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

Forwards: Antony, Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst.

Due to a knee injury, Donny van de Beek is out for the remainder of the year. It will be necessary to evaluate Scott McTominay because he could be a question. Luke Shaw will also need to be evaluated after being sick and missing Reading’s game. Due to an ankle issue, Christian Eriksen is probably going to miss this. Axel Tuanzebe, Diogo Dalot, and Anthony Martial are still sidelined due to injuries. However, Jadon Sancho might join the team again.

