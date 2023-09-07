Manchester United players that wore number 4 Before Sofyan Amrabat

Amrabat was recruited by Manchester United on the summer 2023 transfer deadline day. He was brought in from Fiorentina to strengthen the Red Devils’ midfield.

Amrabat joined Manchester United on a season-long loan. The Red Devils paid 10 million euros to borrow him.

Before Amrabat, several players wore the number 4 jersey at Manchester United. Some succeeded, while others did not. Who were they?

Here are five Manchester United players who wore the number 4 jersey before Sofyan Amrabat:

1. Phil Jones

Phil Jones was the last player to wear the number 4 jersey before Sofyan Amrabat. The English defender left Manchester United in the summer of 2023.

Jones departed from Old Trafford after 12 years with Manchester United. He had to part ways with the Red Devils as his contract expired this summer.

During his time with Manchester United, Jones played in 229 matches in all competitions. He wore the number 4 jersey for the club after joining from Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

2. Owen Hargreaves

Owen Hargreaves played for Manchester United from 2007 to 2011. The English midfielder was brought to the Red Devils from Bayern Munich.

Throughout his four seasons at Manchester United, Hargreaves consistently wore the number 4 jersey. Unfortunately, his career at Old Trafford was marred by frequent injuries.

Hargreaves made a total of 141 appearances across various competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists. In 2011, he left the Red Devils to join Manchester City.

3. Nemanja Vidic

Nemanja Vidic played in 300 matches in all competitions for Manchester United. Despite being a center-back, Vidic managed to score 21 goals and create four assists.

Vidic also achieved numerous accolades during his career at Old Trafford. He successfully won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, one UEFA Champions League, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

The Serbian defender primarily wore the number 15 jersey during most of his time at Manchester United. However, he also wore the number 4 jersey during the 2007/2008 season.

4. Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans returned to Manchester United this summer. The 35-year-old defender came back to Old Trafford after his contract with Leicester City expired at the end of the 2022/2023 season.

Evans signed a contract with Manchester United until June 2024. The Northern Irish international had previously played for the Red Devils from 2006 to 2015.

Currently, Evans wears the number 35 jersey at Manchester United. However, the former West Brom player also wore the number 4 jersey at the beginning of his career at Old Trafford.

5. Gabriel Heinze

Gabriel Heinze was once a part of Manchester United. Heinze joined the Red Devils from the French club PSG in 2004.

The Argentine defender played 83 matches in all competitions with the Red Devils. As a defender, Heinze also contributed with four goals and three assists.

After three seasons at Old Trafford, Heinze moved to Real Madrid in 2007. He always wore the number 4 jersey during his career with the Red Devils.

