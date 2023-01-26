Manchester United Players Dominates Carabao Cup Team Of The Week For The 1st Leg Of The Semi Final.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United remain the only English club that is still competing in 4 different competition this season and this is happening in Erik ten Hag’s first season at the club this is what the fans of Manchester United have been wanting for a very long time.

Manchester United won 3-0 against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday after Newcastle also won 1-0 against Southampton and this is just the first part of the semi-final as there will be another chance for all four teams involved to proceed to the next stage.

It’s quite obvious that Manchester United remains the favorite to win the competition and something interesting just happened as Carabao Cup reveal the team of the week for the first leg of the Semi-Final, 9 Manchester United made it to the list and this simply means that there are only 2 players from other clubs.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Manchester United remains the favorite to win Carabao Cup this season?

