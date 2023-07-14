Manchester United on the verge of completing second summer signing

Manchester United are on the verge of completing their second summer signing after signing Mason Mount from Chelsea.

The Premier League side are set to complete the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, as the Red Devil’s will be looking to bolster their goalkeeping department after failing to agree a new contract with long-term serving goalkeeper David de Gea, with the Spaniard announcing his departure from the club on Monday, to end his twelve-year stay at Old Trafford.

Andre Onana, who was impressive in Inter Milan’s stunning run to the Champions League final; keeping the most clean sheets and making the most saves, could be his direct replacement with Ten Hag keen on reuniting with his former Ajax man. The Cameroon international is seen as a modern-day goalkeeper given his ability to keep possession which is exactly what Ten Hag wants from his goalkeepers.

The deal which could be around €55m plus add-ons, looks set to be wrapped up with United and Inter closing in on the final details of add-ons then deal will be completed.

How do you rate this potential deal?

