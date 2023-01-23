SPORT

Manchester United Next Five Games In All Competitions Including The Double-Header Against Nottingham

After their disappointing 3-2 loss to Arsenal in their last English Premier League match, Manchester United will be looking for a victory in the EFL Cup semi-final showdown against Nottingham Forest to return to winning ways.

The Red Devils will play host to Reading in their next English FA Cup fourth-round contest on Saturday, January 28, at Old Trafford Stadium.

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will meet again in the reverse fixture of the EFL Carabao Cup semi-final encounter on Wednesday, February 1, at Old Trafford Stadium.

The Red Devils will return to English Premier League action on Saturday, February 4, when they face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford Stadium. The Erik ten Hag-led team will be bidding to get a victory over the Londoners to revive their hopes of winning the league title race, following their last disappointing outing at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

Check out the full fixtures below:

