Manchester United Next 5 Games In All Competition Including A Tough UEL Match Against Barcelona

Manchester United will face Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium in the EFL Cup final after defeating Nottingham Forest 5-0 on aggregate on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils added two goals to their 3-0 first-leg victory to knock Nottingham out of the tournament. After a slow first half, the Red Devils picked up the pace, scoring two goals in the final third of the game through Anthony Martial and Fred. Both goals were assisted by substitute Marcus Rashford, who, along with Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho, were instrumental in United’s victory in the second leg. As it stands, United has advanced to the finals and thy will be hoping to lift the trophy when they face Newcastle on the 26th of this month.

With that said, let’s go over Manchester United next 5 games in all competition;

* Manchester United VS Crystal Palace (EPL) – 4th of February

United’s next game will see them return to Premier League action against a struggling Crystal Palace side. Given their current form, United will be confident in continuing their winning streak.

* Manchester United VS Leeds (EPL) – 8th of February

After facing Crystal Palace, United will play another Premier League match against Leeds. Given their track record against Leeds, United are huge favorites to win this game. In their last five meetings with Leeds, they have won four and drawn one, scoring at least four goals in each of the four victories. Beating Leeds should be a piece of cake for this current United side.

* Leeds VS Manchester United (EPL) – 15th of February

United will face Leeds once more, but this time at Elland Road. The ultimate goal for United remains to secure Champions League football for next season, and I am confident that United will pick all 6 points in the two meetings against Leeds.

* Barcelona VS Manchester United (UEL) – 16 of February

United will resume their Europa League campaign against Barcelona at Camp Nou on the 16th of this month. Despite the fact that the match against Barcelona will be more difficult, United will still fancy their chances of winning.

* Manchester United VS Leicester (EPL) – 19th of February

The last game in the least will see United face relegation threatened Leicester City. I strongly believe the Red Devil’s will come out top in this game.

