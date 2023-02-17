Manchester United Next 5 Games In All Competition Including A Tough EFL Cup Final Against Newcastle

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United and Barcelona drew 2-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout round playoff this evening. Following a goalless first half, things heated up when Barcelona took the lead early in the second half through Alonso, but the visitors responded in the next 10 minutes, with Rashford scoring a fantastic goal before assisting in Kounde’s own goal.

However, United’s lead was short-lived, as Raphinha’s long-range effort beat De Gea. Both teams pushed for a winner in the final minutes of the game, but neither could convert their chances. They would now have to meet at Old Trafford to decide who will advance to the next round of the competition.

That been said, we would be looking at Manchester United next five games in all competition;

1. MANCHESTER UNITED VS LEICESTER CITY:

Manchester United’s next game will be against Leicester City in the Premier League. The match between the two clubs is set for the 19th of this month at Old Trafford.

2. MANCHESTER UNITED VS BARCELONA:

The second leg of their UEL match will be played at Old Trafford on the 23rd of this month. United will have the home advantage in this game and will be confident of eliminating Barcelona.

3. MANCHESTER UNITED VS NEWCASTLE:

Manchester will face Newcastle in the EFL Cup final and it is scheduled to take place at the Wembley stadium on the 26th of this month. This will be the first trophy that United will have the opportunity to win this season.

4. MANCHESTER United VS WEST HAM:

Manchester United will be looking to book a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals when they host West Ham on the 1st of March.

5. LIVERPOOL VS MANCHESTER UNITED:

This is a tough league meeting and is scheduled to hold on the 5th of March at the Anfield stadium.

