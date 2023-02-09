Manchester United Next 3 Games In All Competition Including A Tough UEL Match Against Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United’s Wednesday night 2-2 draw with Leeds United cost them the chance to close the gap between them and Premier League leaders Arsenal to five points.

The visitors took the lead after only 55 seconds, thanks to Wilfried Gnonto’s goal. United rallied for a comeback, but their efforts were in vain as they failed to score in the first half. After Varane’s own goal three minutes into the second half, it appeared that the visitors would take all three points. The hosts, however, were able to salvage a point thanks to goals from Rashford and Sancho in the final third of the game. It was just so unfortunate that Erik ten Hag’s 13-match winning streak at home had to come to an end.

Meanwhile, with that said, we will be looking at United’s next three games in all competition;

1. Leeds VS Manchester United -:

United still has unfinished business with Leeds. Their next game will be against the Peacocks at Elland Road. This game is scheduled for the 12th of this month.

2. Barcelona VS Manchester United -:

United’s UEFA Europa League campaign will resume on the 16th of this month, when they face Barcelona at the Camp Nou. This is definitely a game to watch out for.

3. Manchester United VS Leicester -:

This is United’s only home game on the schedule, and it will be a Premier League match against Leicester. United should easily win this game given their recent form. This game is set to take place on the 19th of this month.

