Manchester United Midfield Options In 2023/2024 Season

Manchester United spent £60 million on signing Mason Mount from Chelsea. Mount has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the premier league but dropped in form last season. The England International failed to impress at Chelsea and admitted that he wasn’t in Chelsea’s plans for 2023/2024 season.

Mason Mount revealed that the reason why he parted ways with Chelsea was because he wasn’t in their plan moving forward. The Red devils have been in the race for Mason Mount for some time now but failed to reach an agreement with Chelsea over the player’s transfer fee. Mount has reportedly began training at Carrington and he’s expected to form a midfield partnership with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro next season.

The Red devils will play UEFA Champions League football next season and they are still looking to bring in more new signings this summer. Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund and Inter Milan Goalkeeper Onana are the two players heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. Onana is expected to join the Red devils very soon while United representatives are still in talks with Atalanta over the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund.

United now have several midfield options for the 2023/2024 season. Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott Mctominay, Fred, Hannibal, Donny Van De Beek and Mainoo are United midfield options next season.

