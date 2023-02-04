Manchester United Manager, Erik Ten Hag finally reacts to Casemiro’s red card against Palace

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Manchester United Manager, Erik Ten Hag publicly came out to react to Casemiro’s red card against Crystal Palace.

Recall that a while ago, The Red Devil’s Locked horns with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford and their powerhouse, Casemiro was sent off after grabbing Will Hughes on the neck during an altercation.

Erik Ten Hag revealed during the post match conference that he is totally unhappy with the situation. The Dutch tactician stated that few weeks ago a United player was elbowed at Selhurst park and VAR did nothing about it.

Erik Further Stressed that the referee should have sent off more players instead of only Casemiro.

“Casemiro was sent off and we are totally unhappy about the situation. He takes a risk, we all see that he can’t get away with that but for me it is the inconsistency”.

“At palace two weeks ago, there was an Elbow and VAR is not interfering and in this situation he could have sent off more players”, The Manchester United Manager wrote and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

