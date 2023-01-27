Manchester United Legend Weighs in on Marcus Rashford’s Contract Situation.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 25-year-old has had a successful season for the Red Devils, surpassing his performance from the previous campaign.

Rashford’s goal against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday brought his total to 10 goals in 10 games for United. He has become a vital player for coach Erik ten Hag, and former United player Evra suggests the club should give him the contract he desires. “Every week Marcus Rashford is performing,” said Evra to Betfair. “I have to say congratulations to him, I’m really proud of him. He’s smiling and that’s the key.”

“Ten Hag sees Rashford as his primary player. His project, his ambition, he’s still young, he’s fresh and you can see that he is the priority for Ten Hag and that’s why he’s urging Rashford to sign a new deal with United.

“I’ve always said that he will become the captain of the club one day. He’s got that Mancunian mentality and now he’s fixed his happiness.

“For me, the biggest priority for Man United right now is to keep Rashford happy. So, give him the contract he desires because he’s the future of the club. It’s simple.

“He’s had an outstanding season, he’s in the best form of his career, but we’ve always known he has that potential.

“Keep him content and build the team around him. That’s what I would do if I were United.”

The England international has already scored 18 goals and contributed 6 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

Rashford’s strong performance has coincided with United’s positive results, with Ten Hag’s team currently in fourth place in the Premier League table. Their attention will now turn to their FA Cup fourth round match against Reading on Saturday night.

