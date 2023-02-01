SPORT

Manchester United legend sends warning to Jorginho after move to Arsenal

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand has warned the Italian midfielder Jorginho that his move to Arsenal won’t guarantee him a starting shirt at the Emirates.

Ferdinand made this statement on Tuesday after the deal of Jorginho to Arsenal deal was confirmed. Jorginho who have had a 5 year spell at the bridge, made a shock move on transfer deadline to Arsenal in a deal worth £12 million to be the third signing for Arsenal this transfer window.

The Italian signed an 18 month contract with Arsenal and became Mikel Arteta third signing of the January window following Jakub kiwior and Leandro Trossard. Jorginho is tipped to make his first premier league debut for the gunners as they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton, as they look to extend their 5 point lead on second place Manchester City.

Former Manchester United and England defender Ferdinand has praised Arsenal for their ‘shrewd’ deadline-day signing but does not expect Jorginho to make an instant impact at the Emirates.

In fact Ferdinand has doubt that Jorginho would make a quick impact on Arsenal and he would be more of squad player and an emergency player for Thomas Partey.

