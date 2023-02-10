Manchester United is likely to be without Antony and two other players

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag and his men will be at loggerheads with Xavi’s barca team this month in the UEFA Europa League competitions. Barcelona and Manchester United have met 10 times in all competitions. The Catalan giants have won five of the encounter while Manchester United have won just once and four of their meetings ended in a draw.

According to reports coming from INDEPENDENT, Manchester United are likely to be without three of their players. The report has it that the likes of Antony, Anthony Martial, and Scott McTominay could miss the first leg of their Europa League match with Xavi’s side.

The report adds that when quizzed about the return of the trio, Ten Hag feels he is not hundred percent certain that they will be available when they face Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou next week Thursday.

“I can’t say for 100 percent but I don’t expect it”, Ten Hag said. It remains to be seen whether these reports are true.

Maxonarts (

)