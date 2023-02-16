Manchester United have lost all their last four games against Barcelona in European competition

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League giants Manchester United football club have lost all their last four matches in the European competition against Barcelona football club of Spain.

Erik ten Hag led team are set to meet in-form Barcelona football club in the playoff of the UEFA Europa League at Camp Nou Stadium this evening, and they will be looking forward to ending their poor form against the Spanish Laliga Santander table toper.

Barcelona football club and Manchester United football club have met each other several times in European competition, but the Spanish club have the best winning record.

Xavi Hernandez led Barcelona football club have been able to win many matches in the Spanish Laliga Santander this season, and their excellent performance has taken them to the top spot of their League table.

Manchester United football club have also been impressive in the English Premier League this season, and they are currently sitting at the third spot of the table.

Manchester United football club finished at the second spot of their group table in the UEFA Europa League while Barcelona football club crashed out of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and the two teams are set to meet at Camp Nou Stadium this evening in order to know who will progress to the next round of the Europa League.

Manchester United football club’s last four matches results against Barcelona football club in the European competition:

Barcelona football club 2-0 Manchester United football club

Barcelona football club 3-1 Manchester United football club

Manchester United football club 0-1 Barcelona football club

Barcelona football club 3-0 Manchester United football club

The last time Manchester United football club lost five matches in a row against a single opponent was between 2000 and 2002 to Liverpool football club, and a defeat against Barcelona football club will make them equal the record.

