Manchester United Has Ruined Their Chances To Contend For The EPL Title Twice This Season

Opinions are differ about the outcome of Manchester United’s League game against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils found themselves trailing their visitors by 2-0 during the second half of the game before in-form Marcus Rashford pulled a Goal back for the Red Devils. Jadon Sancho who was brought into the game as a second half substitute scored the equalizer for the Erik Ten Hag’s side. The game later ended in a 2-2 draw.

Many Football enthusiasts are saying that Manchester United dropped two points against Leeds United for failing to beat the club while some are saying that the Red Devils were able to rescue an important point in the Game after getting a draw.

If you ask me, I’ll say Manchester United dropped two points against Leeds United and it has affected their title race. Manchester United are currently in the third position on the League table.

The Red Devils had a chance to secure 45 points and be on the same points as second-placed Manchester City if they had beaten Leeds United but, they failed to do that.

Manchester United also dropped vital points last months against a mid-table club. They had beaten Bournemouth and chopped off important points against Manchester City in their second League game this year before Crystal Palace held them to a draw at Selhurst Park.

Manchester United would have been able to close the gap between them and Manchester City if they had defeated Crystal Palace on January 18, but the Eagles held them to a draw. A draw against two mid-table clubs Crystal Palace and Leeds United, at a time that they could have gotten closer to Manchester City, might have cost Erik Ten Hag the League title this season.

