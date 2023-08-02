Manchester United Handed A Boost In Their Pursuit Of Moroccan Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Manchester United are looking to revamp their midfield by going after Sofyan Amrabat who’s reportedly sold on the idea of joining the Old Trafford outfit this summer.

Amrabat was one of the standout performers in the FIFA World Cup last season and was also a key player for Fiorentina as they reached the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Amrabat who worked with Erik ten Hag during their time together at FC Utrecht has already said yes to a possible move to Man United despite receiving lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

United chiefs are yet to submit an official bid to Fiorentina, but the Red Devils has received a boost as Fabrizio just confirmed that quotes about Amrabat saying he’s staying at Fiorentina are completely fake.

Should United eventually reach an agreement with Fiorentina for the transfer of Amrabat, the Moroccan midfielder is expected to compete with Casemiro for a starting spot in the heart of their midfield.

DYungToommaks (

)