Manchester United Forward, Mason Greenwood reportedly set to become a father for the first time

Few moments ago, It was reported that Manchester United Forward, Mason Greenwood is expecting a baby with his girlfriend.

According to reports, Greenwood’s partner is pregnant for him and his family are aware and they are preparing for the birth of the players first child. The news surfaced online today being Saturday the 25th day of February, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to social media to react.

Mason Greenwood has been suspended by Manchester United for the past couple of months after he was accused of rape and assault by his girlfriend although the case has been dropped by the player remains suspended pending an internal investigation and he’s not expected to feature for the Red Devil’s until further notice. Below is a screenshot of some of the reactions from the general public.

