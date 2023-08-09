Manchester United First 4 EPL Games That May See Them Drop Points In The EPL

Manchester United’s first four fixtures in the English Premier League (EPL) are poised to be challenging, potentially leading to dropped points. The encounters against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest, and Arsenal demand focus and strategy.

Wolves, known for their resilient defense, could pose problems for United’s attacking prowess. Tottenham, with their tactical prowess under a new manager, might test United’s defense. Nottingham Forest, a promoted team, could be underestimated but might have the enthusiasm to cause an upset.

Arsenal, a traditional rival, presents a significant hurdle. United’s ability to navigate these fixtures could determine their early season momentum. Key players’ form, tactical cohesion, and adaptation to opponents’ strategies will be crucial.

United’s success lies in addressing defensive vulnerabilities, maintaining midfield control, and capitalizing on scoring opportunities. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management and player chemistry will be tested. While dropped points are a possibility, these fixtures also offer a chance to showcase their mettle and set the tone for the season.

