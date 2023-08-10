SPORT

Manchester United First 2 EPL Games That May See Them Drop Points In The Premier League Title Race

In the upcoming English Premier League season, Manchester United faces a challenging start with fixtures against Wolves and Tottenham, potentially jeopardizing their title ambitions. The first two games of the season are pivotal, as both opponents are capable of causing upsets.

Wolves, known for their resilient defending and counter-attacking prowess, could exploit United’s defensive vulnerabilities. The absence of key players due to injuries or international commitments might further weaken United’s lineup. On the other hand, Tottenham, under new management, will be eager to make a statement. Navigating past Tottenham’s attacking flair and tactical adaptability could prove difficult for United.

United’s inconsistency in previous seasons, particularly against mid-table teams, adds to the uncertainty. Their ability to break down defensively sound teams and maintain a solid defense themselves will be scrutinized. Ten Hag’s tactics and team selection will be under the microscope. To sustain their title challenge, United must navigate these early tests with finesse, adapting to different playing styles while ensuring maximum points to avoid early setbacks.

