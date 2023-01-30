Manchester United fans have urged Erik ten Hag to make transfer move for 24-year-old striker Osimhen

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Even though the January transfer window is still officially opened, Manchester United football club will be focused on securing a top four finish on the Premier League table this season.

Do remember that the Old Trafford side have enjoyed an interesting run of form so far this 2022/2023 season and are currently occupying the 4th position on the Premier League table.

Coupled with that, Manchester United football club have also been performing well in other competitions and have secured their place in the next rounds of the Carabao Cup and the English FA Cup.

But then, Manchester United football club are aware of the need to improve their attacking options and the fans have urged them to make a move for Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old Nigeria International, who signed up for Napoli after departing Ligue 1 side Lille back in 2020 has been an important member of the first-team squad so far.

The young striker has been hugely influential for Napoli so far this 2022/2023 football season, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in front of goal is believed to have caught the attention of Manchester United fans and according to reports from Daily Mail, they have implored Manchester United to make a move for him.

The reports further claimed that Manchester United fans are captivated with the performances of Victor Osimhen for Napoli and are expecting the Old Trafford side to sign him.

It is believed that Manchester United have failed to find the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and could now be keen on making a move for Victor Osimhen later this year.

That said, it remains to be seen if Manchester United football club will heed to the advice of their fans and prioritise a move for Victor Osimhen from Napoli in the summer.

