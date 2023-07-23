Manchester United Extend Their Winning Run As They Defeat Arsenal 2-0 In Their 3rd Friendly Game.

Yet another tough and interesting 90 minutes of action between Manchester United and Arsenal and one of the most interesting part about this game is what Erik ten Hag said before the game. He said Manchester United won’t take the game as a friendly game and it seems that he meant every word when he said it in a press conference few hours ago.

Bruno Fernandes break the deadlock in the 30th minutes of the game before Jadon Sancho scored the second goal to make it 2-0 win for Manchester United.

Declan Rice and Timber starts for the first time for Arsenal but it’s still not enough to stop Manchester United from winning.

Arsenal try hard to get back in the game but they are not lucky enough as Tom Heaton keep a clean sheet in the 2-0 win and this is a 3rd consecutive wins for Manchester United without conceding a goal.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Manchester United will outperform Arsenal next season.

TeamCeleb (

)