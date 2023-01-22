Manchester United Didn’t Play Badly, Arsenal Is Just Too Good For Any Team To Play Against Currently

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Anyone watching the game between Arsenal and Manchester United this evening would have been left impressed with the quality of football and enthusiasm that the Gunners display at Emirates Stadium.

The Scoreline ended in a 3-2 win for Arsenal with Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah getting on the scoresheet.

The win earns Arsenal all three points hoping to remain in the first position of the EPL.

Judging from the decisive scoreline, one can say Manchester United played badly but the fact is that they didn’t.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently one of the most in-form teams in the World as they sit comfortably at the first position in the Premier League standing.

Arsenal is almost perfect in every phase of play and it would be difficult to see a team with such a dominant performance for a while.

Arsenal made it look like an easy task to beat Man United and the thing is, Arsenal could have scored even more.

Arsenal’s dream to lift the English Premier League trophy is well and truly alive and the fans would surely be hoping it comes to reality.

