Manchester United detected a minor back injury during Sofyan Amrabat’s medical

Manchester United detected a minor back injury before Sofyan Amrabat’s medical was completed, according to The Athletic.

The Moroccan international signed a season-long loan with a buyout option with the Red Devils from Fiorentina on transfer deadline day.

Amrabat suffered back problems at the World Cup the previous year and had painkiller shots in order to play against Spain in the round of 16.

In case a breakthrough might be made during talks to sign the 27-year-old on Friday, Man United set up a private jet and a potential medical in Pisa. They went forward with the signing because the current back condition was not deemed to be a major one.

In exchange for his services, the Red Devils paid a borrowing charge of €10,000,000 and obtained a €20,000,000 option to purchase rather than an obligation to do so.

Amrabat completed 29 Serie A games last season and has not been hampered by the injury since the World Cup came to a conclusion.

Although he has not yet played this season, he participated in preseason practise and may be chosen as soon as the current international break is over.

