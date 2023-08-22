Manchester United decide to part ways with mason greenwood see the reason

As is known, Greenwood was previously involved in a serious legal case. He was accused of assaulting his partner, leading to a legal process that lasted for about a year.

Greenwood’s legal case was actually resolved as of February 2023, after the complainant withdrew the charges. However, the striker hasn’t been able to return to the main Manchester United team because the club’s management was conducting an internal investigation.

Today, on Monday (August 21, 2023), Manchester United announced that they have concluded their internal investigation. The result of the investigation indicates that Greenwood did not do what was rumored in the media. Nevertheless, due to various considerations, they have decided to part ways with the striker.

Contrary to What Was Suspected

Shortly after the announcement, Greenwood issued an official statement on his official account. He mentioned that what people have heard about him is not entirely accurate.

“I want to start my statement by acknowledging that people will judge me based on what they’ve heard on social media, and I know that people will think negatively of me,” wrote Greenwood.

“I know that violence in a relationship is wrong. However, I did not do anything that was accused against me, and since last February, all allegations against me have been cleared.”

“I admit that I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take responsibility for this situation that has sparked a lot of speculation on social media. I understand my responsibility as a professional footballer, which is to set a good example, and now I am focusing on my great responsibility of being a good father and partner.”

Feeling Grateful

Furthermore, Greenwood expressed his gratitude to Manchester United. He stated that he is thankful for the opportunity to have a career at a club as big as Manchester United.

Today’s decision is a joint one between Manchester United, me, and my family. It’s the best decision for us that I continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence won’t be a disturbance to the club. I want to thank this club for the support they’ve given me since I was seven years old, and they will always be a part of me,” wrote Greenwood.

“I am truly grateful for the support from my family and loved ones, and now I need to repay their trust by becoming a better footballer. But most importantly, I need to become a better father and person, and I will use my talent in a positive way both on and off the field,” he concluded in the statement.

Searching for a New Club

After parting ways with Manchester United, Greenwood is currently in search of a new club.

There are rumors circulating that the striker might continue his career outside of England.

