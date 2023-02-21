Manchester United could sell Scott McTominay in the summer transfer window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag and his men are having an outstanding season so far despite sitting third in the Premier League table behind Arsenal and Manchester City. After a 3-0 victory against Leicester City, the Red Devils will now shift their focus to the game against Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League competition against Barcelona on Thursday night.

One player that has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford is Scott McTominay.

According to reports coming from TheHardTackle, Manchester United could sell McTominay in the summer transfer window with the midfielder out of favor under Erik ten Hag.

The report has it that the club’s board had informed Erik ten Hag that he might need to offload some players this summer with the McTominay one of those players that could leave the club.

The report adds that the McTominay is out of favor under the Dutch manager and that the club has placed a £25 million price tag on the 26-year-old midfielder. It remains to be seen if the reports are true.

